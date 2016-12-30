Kardashians blame Blac Chyna for Rob's weight gain and recent hospitalization

Kardashian vs Blac Chyna feud is nothing new and now it has gone higher. Apparently the family is partly blaming Blac for Rob Kardashian's recent hospitalization.

According to Radar Online, an insider reveals that Rob has been under too much stress for the past few weeks over his baby daughter Dream and fight between the Kardashians and Chyna. And on Thursday all those tensions toppled over and Rob has to be rushed to a hospital due to problems related to his diabetes.

A source has previously admitted that while Chyna was pregnant she secretly liked to keep Rob fat for her own benefit. If he is fat then his self confidence level is pretty low, making him easily controlled by Blac.

"She has been fat-shaming him non-stop and Kris, as well as Rob's sisters, think that it caused him to stop eating, which could have led to his hyperglycemia," Radar Online quoted a source.

According to Us Weekly, the recent feud between Rob and Chyna, which resulted in Chyna taking baby Dream and leaving, had left Rob in distress. He admitted in a video that her feance moving out hurted him a lot.

Rob has been fighting to his family for Blac since the beginning because he loves her very much. But Blac's behavior seems to indicate that Rob's struggle and love means nothing to her.

However, the couple did reconcile after couple of days but still the stress affected Rob's diabetes. Rob is fortunately all well right now

A source told Us Weekly that the Kardashian boy has not been taking care of himself. He was so mentally and physically exhausted that he wasn't even eating right.

Rob's mother Kris Jenner has always been outspoken about her feelings for Blac. In fact her recent Snapchat post showed that she has decorated Christmas stockings for each member of the family including Tyga and baby Dream....excluding Blac Chyna.