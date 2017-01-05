Top 10 Most Deserving Starters for 2017 NBA All-Star Game

Know the list of deserving starters who made it to the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

According to NBA, here are the following basketball player starters who deserve to be in the 2017 All-Star game.

Russell Westbrook

Advertisement

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder 2016-17 per-game averages: 30.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 1.3 steals. This is the no-brainer-est of all no-brainers in the history of easy decisions.

James Harden

James Harden, Houston Rockets

2016-17 per-game averages: 28.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 1.4 steals.

Kevin Durant

Advertisement

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors 2016-17 per-game averages: 25.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.5 blocks. Durant has reclaimed his title as the second-best player in the NBA.

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans2016-17 per-game averages: 28.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals, 2.6 blocks. The Brow is having an MVP-calibre season in New Orleans. Now that the Pelicans have some semblance of health.

DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings 2016-17 per-game averages: 29.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks.

Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics 2016-17 per-game averages: 27.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists. Thomas is making his fiercest critics eat crow this year, somehow becoming an even better player than he was in his first All-Star campaign last year.

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors 2016-17 per-game averages: 27.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals. A month from now, DeRozan probably won't be in this spot. He's cooled off (relatively) since a red-hot start that saw him lead the NBA in scoring through the first month, opening the door for Kyrie Irving to surpass him as a rightful Eastern Conference starting guard.

LeBron James

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers 2016-17 per-game averages: 25.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.4 steals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks 2016-17 per-game averages: 23.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.9 blocks. Earning a starting spot in the All-Star Game (and the national attention that comes with it) would be a well-earned step in the right direction.

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls 2016-17 per-game averages: 25.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals. Butler is the only reason the Bulls are anything close to a playoff team. His efficiency is off the charts this season despite playing in lineups that can't space the floor to save their lives, and his defense remains top-notch.

Cavaliers 247 Sports has learned that the voting for the most deserving starters is still underway, and the NBA All-Star game is still 2 months shy.