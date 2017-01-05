WWE Latest Update: Wrestlemania 33 John Cena, Undertaker, Roman Reigns and More!

As much as all WWE fans are eagerly waiting for Wrestlemania 33 to take place, it seems that the Undertaker's fans have been patient enough to see the dead man for one last time at Wrestlemania 33.

There have been rumors much before the Wrestlemaina matches could be fixed; one such rumor was John Cena taking on the Undertaker. But it turns out that Cena might not fight the Undertaker after all, as mentioned on Forbes.

Instead the other possibility to fight the dead man in his last performance is Roman Reigns, for some reason fans believe that the Undertaker vs Roman Reigns is the future and the match has a high possibility to take place.

Advertisement

With all the speculations and gossip on who will the Undertaker fight, fans have come to a conclusion that Roman is going to be the one facing Undertaker. On the other hand there is news that Kurt Angle might make an appearance at Wrestlemania 33.

As for the Undertaker it is going to be more of an attraction match and he is not going to be fighting for titles since this is his last fight. The other side of the story states that Cena not facing the Undertaker is just a rumor, and reports say that Cena admitted in an interview that he is looking forward for a match with the Undertaker.

According to Comic Book, the Undertaker will be returning to RAW next week in New Orleans, earlier he opened up that he wants the blue team to will Wrestlemania. Now the fact that he is getting back to RAW has raised a question in everyone's minds.

For all those Undertaker fans out there this might be the last chance to watch the dead man at his best performance. WWE Wrestlemania 33 is certainly going to be full of surprises and matches of legendary superstars.