Garmin Unveils Three GPS Fenix smartwatches - 5, 5X, And 5S

Smartwatches particularly those which are designed for the rigors of outdoor adventures usually tend to be on the beefy side. However, that is not recently the case. Garmin just announced the three new smaller-form-factor iterations to its fenix smartwatch line known as the Fenix5.

According to Apple Insider, all of the three fenixes - the 5, the 5X, and the 5S are designed to worn even when the person is not getting his or her sweat on. The new Fenix smartwatches can last between eight days and two weeks on a charge in a smartwatch mode. However, those figures could drop to between 13 to 42 hours if GPS radio is used continuously.

The three fenixes are water resistant up to 100 meters and offers similar activity tracking toolkit like other Garmin's other wearables. The smartwatches are also compatible with the company's "Connect IQ" app platform.

According to GSMArena, the next generation Fenix smartwatches was revealed at CES when Garmin took off the wraps of the three new versions of the company's popular line of GPS-enabled watches. The new Fenix 5 is lighter, thinner, and more versatile compared to its predecessor.

It also offers a similar cutting-edge functionality that made the previous versions of the watch so famous with the outdoor athletes and enthusiasts. The latest edition of smartwatches features a host of new functionality which includes daily activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and extended battery life to keep up with active lifestyles.

Reports claimed that the standard Fenix5 had undergone a design overhaul which now features a thinner and a more compact body. It is 47mm thin that offers the same function of the previous generation watches like Fenix3HR.

The new QuickFit bands also gave users the opportunity to give their watch an entirely new look in just as the short period. QuickFit bands are available in leather, metal, and silicone. It can also be replaced without the use of tools of any kind.



