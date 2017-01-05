Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Thor: Ragnarok' Will Cast Doctor Strange and Others As Fans Anticipate This Much Awaited Marvel Movie of 2017

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 05, 2017 07:41 PM EST
The Sorcerer Supreme and Thor has definitely caught the attention of the unending anticipation of their fans and viewers as post credits of 'Doctor Strange' have already hinted their team up. Since the character of Doctor Strange opens up new chapters to the story, 'Thor: Ragnarok' will surely need the help it can get from the Sorcerer Supreme. Thus providing a power-packed and super-powered movie that everybody has all been waiting for this 2017.

As post credits of 'Doctor Strange' revealed Thor seeking the help of the Sorcerer Supreme to search for his missing father, Odin, there is no doubt that Doctor Strange will appear to support Thor onto his movie. Benedict Cumberbatch has also hinted the involvement of Doctor Strange to the entire plot of Infinity War and as Digital Spy reports, when the master magician enters the story, there is definitely more in store for its viewers. But it seems the Sorcerer Supreme is not only the ally to help fight the death goddess Hela, as a few iconic characters are invited to join the much-awaited film.

Disney is also as excited to reveal the characters of Thor: Ragnarok in a blog from its official fans club D23. According to reports from Slash Film, not only will Doctor Strange join Thor but Hulk will also add on to the powerful team. Although there are no hopes for a longer exposure of Doctor Strange to Thor's movie, the idea of these characters together is a dream yet to unfold for Marvel's avid fans. More so as rumors circulate that they will all be jam- packed in 2018's Avenger's Infinity War.

Clues are already open for their beloved fans as photos from the set of Thor: Ragnarok shows him holding a paper written where Doctor Strange lives. As key production keeps mum on the appearances of their leading superheroes, they did not fail their viewers on giving hints. Strategy or not, these upcoming movies of Marvel are already a hit with fans can't stop talking about it.

