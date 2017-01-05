James Rodriguez Vows To Stay In Madrid Despite Manchester United Link

Real Madrid's James Rodriguez denied rumours he will leave the La Liga giant in January's transfer window. The Colombian player has stated his commitment to staying with Madrid following his outstanding performance at Copa Del Rey's 16-round last Wednesday in Santiago Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old was included in Madrid's main squad for Copa Del Rey's first leg match against Sevilla on January 4 following the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. The 11-time European Champions League winner won 3-0 and James' long-range shot in the first half was enough to prove that he deserved more opportunities in Madrid. He added a goal from the penalty spot.

Former Porto midfielder had been linked with a move to English Premier League last July according to Spanish media outlets as quoted by Mail Online. Manchester United was the club that reportedly tempted the star who helped Colombia win the third place in last year's Copa America Centenario.

However, with his stunning performance in Madrid, he expressed his willingness to perform his best whenever he has a chance to contribute to the team as he did in that match, he told the club's official site.

The player also added that he is happy playing with Real Madrid, as the La Liga powerhouse is the dream club he wanted to play. He was thrilled to hear supporters chanting his name during the match against Sevilla at Bernabeu.

Madrid will travel to Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium for the second leg on January 12.

Meanwhile, Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he was satisfied with James' performance and team performance in general. The French legend decided to rest Cristiano Ronaldo as the Ballon d" Or winner will play more in some upcoming vital matches involving El Real.

James Rodriguez started to attract football talent scouts worldwide after his outstanding performance with Colombian national team in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Colombia reached the quarter-final and James won the Golden Boot.

Last season he scored seven goals in 26 performance with Real Madrid.