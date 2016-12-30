Cristiano Ronaldo rejected £100m salary, reports

Reports are claiming that the Madrid superstar had rejected the mouth-watering salary of £100m to play for the Chinese club. This has been said by Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes. If the deal gone completed, it would have already broke all the transfer records in sports history.

According to BBC, in this offer claimed by the agent, Ronaldo would have cashing £1.6m in a week. Mendes told Sky Italia,"money is not everything. The Spanish club is his life."

The Portuguese player has recently signed a new deal with his current club Real Madrid to stay at Club till 2021. According to Mail Online, the five-year deal will pay the player £365,000-a-week which makes three times "Ballon d'Or" one of the highest earning players in the world. In terms of earning only the likes of Messi and Gerath Bale seems closer to him.

The ballon d'Or winner moved to Real Madrid in 2009 for world record fee. The player has helped the club to win two Champions League title, two FIFA club world cup and One La Liga title among major trophies.

In a recent time, many big names headed to Chinese football clubs under record-breaking transfer money. Oscar and Carlos Tevez moved in December to play in Chinese Super League. The league is heading to become the powerhouse in football as it attracting many players with huge salaries.

This earth breaking fee for Cristiano won't be a surprise for many people. Ronaldo is a goal machine, since joining the Galacticos, the player has scoring goals constantly. The player has scored more than 50 goals in a season since last six years.

In the beginning of 2016-17 season, Ronaldo has suffered from his worst start of the season since moving to Madrid. The former Man United player had goal-drought, especially in Bernabeu. But now the player is in full swing.