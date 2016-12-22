Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns in WWE Royal Rumble 2017, Details Here

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens are among the most famous WWE star at the current time. Both are rivals of each other and give what it takes to win the match. To cash both the stars popularity and fierce rivalry a match is announced between the wrestlers. In a recently announced fixture, Roman Reigns will be facing Kevin Owens in WWE Royal Rumble 2017, as per the announcement of Monday's RAW episode reports, Bleacher Report.

Roman was defeated at Roadblock due to Jericho's interference. According to wwe.com, Jericho will be confined inside a shark cage 20 ft above the ring in the upcoming match.

The WWE Creative referred to Reigns as a phenomenal force and that created great confusion in booking for Roadblock. Reigns are never getting clean losses, instead, his matches are ended with complications. Due to this, his popularity is going constantly low. Some of his fans are now saying that Reigns has got the superhero tag quite undeservingly.

Advertisement

Now the only way to save Reigns' face is to make business-like promotions, where he would talk less. Talking big will create more blemishes in his image right now. The portion of comedy should be strictly omitted to gain back Reigns' value as a star. He should focus on the game and make up the loss.

The friendship between Jericho and Owens would be a great reliever in the Royal Rumble. Owens and Jericho would be present on the same stage, but tension is still there. It was a practice during the NWA in the 1980s to drop items down when someone was suspended in a cage.

Apparently, it seems that win is more in the favor of Owens, but a tension in Owens-Jericho chemistry can lead to an absolutely opposite outcome. Overall, the upcoming Royal Rumble 2017 is going to bring a lot of tension and excitement for the fans.