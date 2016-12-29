Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Top 5 phones to watch out for in 2017

Top 5 phones to watch out for in 2017

2017 is on the doorstep and here we are taking a look at 5 best mobile phones, which are ready to rock the Smartphone market in 2017.

These are the Smartphones which drive the market in 2017.

1.iPhone 8 or 7S- The next version of iPhone will be equipped with killer specs.  Rumors indicate this device would be better compared to those of iPhone 7; it will have enhanced screen pixels with a bigger display, augmented reality tracking system, a curvy body and much more.

2.Samsung S8- The flagship is expected to launch in March 2017. The speculations of the phone's specs are all around the internet. The notable features in the device would be edge-to-edge display, USB C-Type, dual lens camera, Iris scanner and all new AI Assistant. The features in the phones will make this high-end device a real monster. According to Pocket-lint, the flagship could also feature 4K display.

3.LG G6- LG is another player, who will try to win the Smartphone market with its flagship killer G6. The Phone is expected to release in CES, Las Vegas earlier in January. The feature loaded phone will have some cutting-edge specs like- 4K Screen, fast charging, and USB C-type.

4.Samsung Note 8- Samsung will try to come out from the Note 7's disaster; the phone was a tragedy for Korean company as it started exploding and bursting soon after the release. According to PCAdvisor, the phablet device will feature the specs like- S Pen support, 5.7-inch Quad-HD screen, dual camera and waterproof and a powerful processor.

5.OnePlus 4- The phone might come in mid-2017. OnePlus 4 will be an affording flagship Smartphone compare to S8 or G6. If rumors are to be believed, It will have killer specs like- 4K display, IRIS Scanner, and curved body design.  

 

 

