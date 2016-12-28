LG G6 vs Samsung S8: The ultimate Battle of flagships

LG G6 and Samsung S8 are all set to rock the market, next year. Both series are one of the highly acclaimed phone ranges in the world. Both the high-end Smartphone will feature the cutting-edge specs.

Have a look at the expected features of both devices

LG G6

The current model of G series, G5 has been appreciated for its specs and design. So, users naturally would have a lot of excitements about G5's successor and according to Weibo, the Chinese social forum is full of updates about the new launch of the phone.

The LG G6 will have a removable battery with the advanced feature of quick charging. Speculations are also spreading regarding the wireless charging. In terms of design, G6 smartphone is expected to be waterproof with the 4K display. The phone is likely to be based on Snapdragon 830, the still unannounced processor from Qualcomm. As per LGG6.info, The flagship also said to have eye sensors and other sensors related to health.

Samsung S8

Rumors of Samsung's next flagship, the Galaxy S8, are soaring and suggest Galaxy S8 will be a flagship of great specs. One of the biggest features of the device will be its AI Digital Assistant. According to Reuters, the new member of Galaxy S series will feature an all-new AI Digital Assistant.

In terms of design Galaxy S8 is rumored to sport the bezel-less 4K display with 860ppi and an optical fingerprint scanner and an all-new slick design. Speculations also suggest the 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the flagship.

Galaxy S8 is expected to be powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC or Samsung's very own Exynos 9 Series SoC. The device could be the first smartphone to come with Snapdragon 835, which features Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging. Galaxy S8 anticipated featuring a dual-lens camera and USB-Type C for connectivity.