Huawei Mate 9: Obsidian Black Color, Specs and Note 7 Similarities

Huawei has released its phablet model Mate 9 in November, this year. The new color variant is on sale since December 25. The Chinese company has released the phone in many colors at the time of launching. Mate 9 is said to be the option for Note series phone lovers as it has many similarities to Samsung's phablet.

Mate 9 is one of the best phablets available in market at the current time with cutting-edge specs. Huawei has released the phone to cash the failure of Samsung's Note 7, the phone was started exploding and bursting soon after its release. Note series is one of the highly successful phones in the world and had led the legacy of larger screen phones for many years. In the absence of Note 7, many companies trying to grab the opportunity to increase their market share in phablet Smartphone market and Huawei's Mate 9 is one of them.

According to GSMArena, The Mate 9 has a 5.9 inch IPS LCD display. The phone is powered with 1.8GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirim 960 processor with up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The Smartphone sports Android's latest version, Nougat and battery of 4000 mAh. In terms of camera, Mate 9 sports a 20 MP and 8MP front facing camera with f/2.2 aperture.

As far as looks are concerned the device is gorgeous with its slim design and built-in quality. The device also offers the USB type-c for connectivity.

According to Gadgetsnow, Huawei has also launched the Porsche Design model of Mate 9. This limited edition Smartphone features a Graphite Black color. It will be on sale from January at select Huawei stores in Asia, Middle East and Europe.

Mate 9 could be a game changer for Huawei to establish itself in the phablet Smartphone market.