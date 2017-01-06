Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

George Clooney And Amal Clooney Welcomes The New Year With Twins Due This March Reports Say

'Money Monster' - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival(Photo : Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain)

'Money Monster' - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival(Photo : Getty Images/Tristan Fewings)

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are going to be proud parents to twins. A report said that Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins and her due date is on March 2017. Although the power couple has not confirmed the news yet, rumors say that they are very busy preparing for the arrival of their babies. The two were last seen in November when Amal Clooney addressed the crowd at the 17th Annual Texas Conference for Women.

Hollywood Life reported that George and Amal Clooney are indeed expecting twins this March despite the international human rights lawyer not having a baby bump in November. There were people noticing that she had a fuller figure then but of course, anything is possible.

This was also not the first time that George and Amal addressed pregnancy rumors. Last year the 'Ocean's Eleven' actor responded to a reporter asking him if they were expecting. He was in a gala in Amsterdam when a reporter asked him and he simply replied "no." Then he commended the man for asking. He said "I like that you started that rumor."

Perez Hilton also reported the Clooney's baby news and said that it was interesting that everything fell into place. Amal was last photographed late October and she has not appeared in any events since. The two celebrated their second anniversary in September by exchanging their wedding vows in Venice, Italy.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are expected to publicly announce the amazing news and of course to finally be seen expecting a baby together.  A lot of celebrities actually waited for the last minute to announce their pregnancy so as to keep their privacy. Janet Jackson waited till she was two months due before she took to social media that she was expecting her first child. Everything seems to be going smooth for George and Amal and children would definitely make their lives perfect.

 

