Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs Reportedly Cancelled Their Wedding Due To Media Intervention; Friends And Family Were Not Invited In The Ceremony

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have been again facing wedding cancelation rumors. This apparently the couple was this close to tie the knot but cancelled it in the last minute.

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have been planning their very private wedding for 2017, but cancelled it. Their friends and family are upset that after they found out that they were not invited.

Sources revealed that Robert is concerned that if they tell everyone about the details of the wedding, someone from the inner circle may reveal them to the media.

OK! Magazine quoted a source saying, "They want to say their vows on the beach to each other, not a crowd. They've asked their families to be understanding. They don't want their wedding to be big news. They want it to be for the two of them, no one else."

It was previously reported that the couple are not in any hurry to walk down the aisle. At the Go Campaign Gala, in an interview with PEOPLE, Robert Pattinson stated that he still feels like a teenager and not a 30-year old.

When he was further pressed to talk about his wedding plans, the "Twilight" actor feigned not understanding the question and replied, "Planning what now?"

Fiancé FKA Twigs, however, previously stated a very contradicting answered to that of Robert's while commenting on her age. She revealed that even two years ago she wasn't concerned about growing old and stuff. But now as she will soon be 28 in just a few days, aging is terrifying to her.

Robert's unsure answer about his marriage led the fans speculating that he may not want to tie the knot with fiancé FKA Twigs at all. And he is just delaying the marriage as much as he can.

But now it just seems like the couple simply doesn't want the paparazzi to know when and where they'll get married. Any slip-ups and they end up cancelling the whole wedding, if rumors to be believed. Both Robert and FKA Twigs are busy this year with several projects anyway.