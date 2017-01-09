Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Lucifer' Season 2 Returns January 16: New Character to Jeopardized Choe, Lucifer Relationship; Episode 11 Plot Synopsis, Promo Revealed

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 09, 2017 04:13 AM EST
'Lucifer' Season 2 episode 11 'Stewardess Interruptus

'Lucifer' Season 2 episode 11 'Stewardess Interruptus(Photo : Facebook/Lucifer)

"Lucifer" Season 2 is currently off the air. On the bright side, executive producer Ildy Mordrovich revealed some details on what's in store for the second half of the show. Also, a quick recap is highlighted here for fans who have missed to watch it.

"White Collar" alum Tim DeKay has officially landed a role in "Lucifer" Season 2. TV Line teases that DeKay will play the character named Dr. Jacob Carlisle who is set to make one of Lucifer's important people in danger.

The brilliant neuroscience professor is expected to appear in Episode 12 and 13 of "Lucifer" Season 2 with "deadly ramifications on someone the Devil cares about."

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 11, Spoilers Guide notes, "After Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) have an interrupted "moment," the tension between the two of them makes it difficult to investigate the murder of two victims, who happen to be Lucifer's ex-flames.

Since Lucifer seems to be the only connection, interviews are conducted with his recent paramours and a surprising connection is made that helps lead them to the killer. Meanwhile, Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) continues to try and manipulate Chloe and Lucifer's impending romance and a larger threat is revealed." 

In the meantime, "Lucifer" Season 2 is currently on a break. According to Blasting News, it has been indicated that FOX Network decided to have a break due to the poor household ratings and evaluation of the first part of the show.

This led to speculations that season 3 might be looming for cancellation.

"Lucifer" Season 2 episode 11 is titled as "Stewardess Interruptus". The upcoming episode will air on Monday, January 16, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on FOX Network.

"Lucifer" is an American fantasy police procedural comedy-drama television series developed by Tom Kapinos.

 

 

TagsLucifer, Lucifer Season 2 spoilers, Lucifer Season 2, Lucifer Season 2 premiere, Lucifer Season 2 Plot

