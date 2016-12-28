Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Lucifer' Season 2 Returns January 16: Official Plot Spoilers, Trailer Revealed

'Lucifer' Season 2 episode 11 'Stewardess Interruptus

"Lucifer" Season 2 is currently off the air. On the bright side, executive producer Ildy Mordrovich revealed some details on what's in store for the second half of the show. Also, a quick recap is highlighted here for fans who have missed to watch it.

"Lucifer" Season 2 is currently on a break. According to iTech Post, it has been indicated that FOX Network decided to have a break due to the poor household ratings and evaluation of the first part of the show.

Despite that, executive producer Ildy Modrovich shared some details on what fans should expect in the second half of "Lucifer" Season 2. Modrovich told Spoilers Guide, "We will definitely find out how she plans to use Chloe Decker (Lauren German), right away.

And since we know Mom will stop at nothing to get back her family, which includes Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), she's going to use Lucifer's feelings against him. She's going to weaponize those feelings, putting the relationship between Lucifer and Chloe in major jeopardy."

For a quick rundown of episode 10 "Quid Pro Ho", TV Fanatic reported that several years ago, a childless couple prayed to God to give them a child. God, who happens to be Lucifer and Amenadiel's (D.B. Woodside) father, sent the latter to Earth to grant the couple's prayer.

In Amenadiel and Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) realized that the young girl and Chloe are the same person. Additionally, Amenadiel speculated that Chloe was sent to Earth to put Lucifer to the test.

"Lucifer" Season 2 episode 11 is titled as "Stewardess Interruptus". The upcoming episode will air on Monday, January 16, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on FOX Network.

"Lucifer" is an American fantasy police procedural comedy-drama television series developed by Tom Kapinos.

