Angelina Jolie To Drag Jennifer Aniston To Court – Says Brad Pitt Doesn’t Want Public To Know The Truth

Looks like the fight for custody of their children is far from over for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as Angelina plans to drag Brad's ex Jennifer Aniston to court. The 'Tomb Raider' actress apparently wanted to grill Aniston with Brad's drug addiction and alcoholism issues. Jolie cited "irreconcilable differences" in her request for divorce from the actor and mentioned that his anger issues were also part of her decision to end their marriage. She further claims that Brad does not want the public to know the truth.

Radar reported that Angelina Jolie wanted her legal advisors to subpoena and depose Jennifer Aniston. An insider even called the actress' plan as a "devious and ruthless move." Meanwhile another source close to Brad Pitt claimed that the split is not just hurting the actor but also the entire family.

Still another issue plagues Angelina Jolie as Brad Pitt accuses her of publicly revealing the details of their divorce including information about their children's therapeutic treatments. Mail Online reported that it took more than four months for the two to agree to seal the children's records as the 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' actress finally agreed with Pitt's decision. But Angelina was not yet ready to completely compromise as she further accused Brad of using this opportunity to "deflect from his role in media storm."

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce September 2016 and has physical custody of their six children while Brad is only given therapeutic visits together with a therapist. He asks for joint physical and legal custody which she has fought since day one.

The holidays were hard for the former Hollywood couple as they took turns to be with their children. Brad has not met his kids on Thanksgiving but he took time off to be with them during Christmas weekend as the cordially exchanged gifts. Meanwhile, reports said that Angelina suffered a meltdown after her kids' recent reunion with their dad and so she took them to Colorado for New Year's Eve.