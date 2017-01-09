NASA Released More Accurate Map of 2017’s Solar Eclipse

NASA's latest data has the potential to provide the most accurate maps to find the Solar Eclipse, the previous maps in the past years have not been very accurate and now scientists are obtaining new data from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance.

The map will bring out the exact path of the moon's shadow when it crosses the face of the earth. With detailed data of the moon available NASA has been able to create an eclipse map of exceptional accuracy for the first time as stated on Bustle.

The primary source for this information is NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), the spacecraft has been orbiting the moon since 2009 collecting detailed data about the moon's surface. The LRO has given the option to even predict the shape of the shadow when it falls on the earth.

Ernie Wright, a visualizer from Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland generated a map of the earth to show a proper altitude. He further stated that they could not have done visualizations like this 10 years ago as per Space.

The new visualizations are believed to show a rough shape but is also depends on the elevations on earth and the moon. The proper shape is described to have proper curved edges and it will vary accordingly with the earth's terrain.

The moon has valleys and mountains that are similar to earth and these are bound to affect its movements throughout space. This has been the first time scientists have created a time varying eclipse map. The discovery will change the perception on mapping eclipses and will act as a base for better mapping in the future.

The United States witnessed a total eclipse for the last time in 1918, the eclipse that will take place on August 21, 2017 will be special because of its span from Oregon to South Carolina.