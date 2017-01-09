Sony Expands Extra Bass Series: Wired Headphones, Speakers Sport Waterproof Design, Easy To Wear With Better Specs

The technological giant Sony, is all set to expand its Extra Bass series of audio technological products. Based in Japan, the company is well-known in terms of improving and enhancing its technological fundamentals hence Sony released its new products in the category of headphones and wireless speakers after showcasing it at the CES 2017 trade show.

Sony made a public announcement regarding its new four portable wireless speakers and four headphones. The company highlighted that all four speakers are "made for today's heavy-hitting bass lines and dropping beats"

In terms of wireless headphones, Sony took it to a next level as MDR-XB950N1 and MDR-XB950B1 both sport the element of nonstop playback technology and it also comes with a support for Bluetooth and NFC (Near Field Communication) for the sole purpose of audio streaming, reports Tech Radar.

Sony's MDR-XB950N1 will come with the availability of noise reduction or cancelling technology, which is a jaw-dropping renovation for music freaks. Moreover, it will also come with a 22-hour music playback. As far as the XB950B1 is concerned, it will allow users to have 18-hours music playing.

The two Sony headsets are available with built-in microphones. Taking calls is much easier now as they can be controlled with the Sony headphones Connect app, where music lovers can adjust their music environment like in the arena, concert hall or outdoor stage.

Sony also presented two wired on-ear models; MDR-XB550AP and MDR-XB510AS. Both of these contain a 30mm driver with a 5 - 22,000 Hz frequency response.

The first model is available in multiple colors such as black, red, blue, green and white. The second headphone has a peculiar purpose as it is designed for users who are more into adventurous activities. It's easy to wear feature with waterproof design makes it trendier and versatile.

According to Engadget, Sony's four wireless speakers the SRS-XB40, SRS-XB30, SRS-XB20, and SRS-XB10 come with unique specs. The first three speakers have built-in lighting effects, therefore, rendering a club like environment. They can also be connected with Sony's SongPal app where users have the option to switch off the lights and increase the volume.

The SRS-XB10 speaker comes with inch size. This speaker delivers plenty of Extra Bass sound. It also includes 16-hour battery life and steady support for Bluetooth and NFC

Although no official dates have been given by Sony, speculations claim that all four new headphones will be available in Spring 2017.