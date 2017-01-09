Mexico Gas-Price Hike is Allegedly part of Political Interests, Protester have gone wild

Plundering must a great extent in Mexico that follows 20 percent fuel price hike as the protest is still ongoing. The protest of the said gasoline price hike turned rough after a solitary protester drove his truck into a line of police guarding a gas station terminal in Baja California. The Interior Department reported that more than 1,500 individuals have been confined for plundering or disturbances across the country since protests started.

YAHOO NEWS stated that according to the government police, seven of their officers were harmed in the incident in Rosarito that is close to the border city of Tijuana. Most peaceful protests of the fuel price hike keep on continuing somewhere else in Mexico, yet, the tension remained. The authorities of one of the states were hardly hit by the plundering on Wednesday and Thursday, while other neighborhood groups have started to build patrols of residents that is armed with blades to avoid thieves.

Advertisement

The Veracruz Governor, Miguel Angel Yunes stated that 532 of individuals had been confined in his state alone and with some of this social rumors regarding of plundering in his state and is apparently baseless. He added that in the northern part of the state, there are neighbors that decided to arm themselves just to make an impression that they were armed groups of culprits. However, the Governor said that the government was attempting to persuade the said residents to stop patrolling, as what AP reported.

Meanwhile, a huge number of individuals are marched down to the main roads of the western city of Guadalajara to protest the said increase, which is the administration push to remove the imposed of fuel increase. But despite the continuous rumors that the political interest might have fuss on the plunderers to spread the gas-hike protesters. Yunas Linares said that there is no confirmation that the political parties are involved in this rumors. He added that the authorities are still investigating the whole thing if the criminal gangs had participated.