Golden Globes 2017: 'La La Land' Sweeps Record Breaking Awards; Donald Trump Reacts To Meryl Streep's Attack Speech

The 74th annual Golden Globes just wrapped up the star-studded evening. Prestigious in its own accord, however, the award ceremony can be unofficially described as somewhat the pre-Oscars.

This year the romantic musical comedy-drama film "La La Land" broke the Golden Globes record for most wins by a single film. The movie earned seven nominations and won each of those categories, as per Wall Street Journal.

Both Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling won awards for lead actress and lead actor, respectively. Damien Chazelle earned the awards for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Justin Hurwitz won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and Best Score. Moreover, the film was also honored for Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category.

With Golden Globes awards soaring high, "La La Land" is speculated to have amazing odds at the Academy Awards next month. The movie was acclaimed heavily by both critics and audience, and now is a frontrunner for Academy Awards nominations.

"We kept asking ourselves: Is there a way to take those musicals we loved, but kind of make them make them relevant," Rolling Stone quoted Damien Chazelle.

Chazelle further admitted that he wanted to not only modernize a musical but to humanize it as well. He wanted the movie to be as relatable as possible with such actors whom the audience normally don't associate with musicals.

One of the iconic moments in the Golden Globes arrived when veteran actress Meryl Streep gave a powerful speech criticizing President-elect Donald Trump. Although she did not take his name but referred a incident which left nothing to the imagination.

According to New York Times, Streep referred the unfortunate incident when in 2015 Trump made hand motions including shuddering and flailing and changed his speaking tone, seeming to mock a disabled reporter for NY Times.

Streep stated that the whole incident "stunned" her and "there was nothing good about it". Meanwhile Donald Trump became agitated with this attack and called Streep a Hillary lover. He further slammed Streep on Twitter calling her "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood".