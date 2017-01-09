Beijing's Environmental Enforcers Up For A Challenge This 2017: New Policies From Acting Mayor Cai Qi

China's solution to the uncontrollable destruction of its environment is the manning of environmental enforcers to track violators and punish them. It does sound to be a stern warning for a number of companies that keeps on burning the atmosphere of Beijing, but this call to manage the smog on their city needs urgency from its government official. With the sudden uprise of manufacturing companies which uses coal for energy, even construction sites and industries of agricultural chemical and steel plants contributes to the disturbing smog of pollution.

Not to mention the vehicles that already fail on emission tests but still are being allowed to travel, their days are over as these police squad will definitely give a fine. Along with this, Telegraph reports that activities such as open-air barbecues, garbage incineration and the burning of wood and other biomass will be prohibited. Every violation is even more undesirable as the results will be fines and punishments once apprehended.

But the question still remains as to why the company can still resume its operation after paying the fine? The Economic slowdown and the government's effort to achieve its growth is the challenge to keep their policies or to face closedown of major economic contributors. According to reports from CNN, almost 24 cities all over China were already given the "red alerts"; thus reaching the highest level on the pollution warning system.

Acting Mayor CaiQi of Beijing's project for 2017 has yet to take effect, including limiting the use of coal, to shut down 500 polluting factories and upgrading 2,500 more. About 300,000 high-pollution vehicles will also be restricted from entering the capital starting next month. However, China is also the world's largest producer and consumer of coal and shutting down some factories will make a drop in the country's income.

Saving the earth not only requires willpower but a sense of firmness on policies. Hopefully, the demands of modern times can balance the need of human beings to live healthily and to preserve what is still left of earth's resources.