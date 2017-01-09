Zayn Malik Film's 'Fifty Shades Darker' Music Video In Rain: Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid Rumored To Be In The Video

Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.(Photo : Getty Images/Mike Coppola)

Singer Zayn Malik was spotted filming in London recently. He was in the city to shoot a music video for "Fifty Shades Darker" song track 'I Don't Want To Live Forever.'

As per Hollywood Life, Zayn was wearing a dark suit and black shirt for the shoot. A rain machine and a car were also seen in the location so the music video is speculated to have sexy rain scenes.

However, fans are asking the crucial question, where is Taylor Swift? Taylor and Zayn co-sang the song for the movie so her being in the music video is also expected by the fan.

Although Taylor was not present in the location of shoot, there is a rumor that the "Shake it off" singer was in London. Fans are hoping to see Taylor with Zayn in the music video since she was in the duet.

As per Elle, a fan shared in her tweet that a guard at the location first stated that Taylor will be filming for the music video but then it was reported that she is not coming and left early.

It is a known fact that "Fifty Shades Darker" is an erotic movie with scenes suitable only for adults. How steamy this music video will turn out to sync in with movie theme is not disclosed yet.

Another gossip about the music video is rife and this one is related to Zayn's girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Apparently the fashion model was in London as well on the same day.

Fans are now hoping for a guest appearance from Gigi in the music video along with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The cute couple who are very much together recently posted romantic pictures on Snapchat. Gigi carried off a no makeup look with confident and looked positively radiant while Zayn was seen cuddling with her.