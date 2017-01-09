Earth’s Moon Formed In “Moonlet” After Several Earth Impacts

A theory states that the Earth's moon might be a product of several small moonlets, which emerged after multiple objects like Mars collided with Earth. The new study tells that multiple impacts led to the moon's birth challenges.

This could be the most prevalent theory of lunar formation and it suggests that it might have been one giant impact that led to the formation of the moon as per Space.

Scientists discover many things about the Milky Way Galaxy every day, as the subject is vast it is not easy to arrive at a conclusion. But the new study states that almost 20 moons like the size of Mars struck the Earth and flung debris from the planet into the orbit.

The "Giant Impact Hypothesis" states that a rock, which is the size of a planet named Theia struck the Earth leaving behind debris that later on formed the moon. However, the theory does not explain the similarity between the composition of the moon and the earth.

According to Live Science, the formation of the moon is more of a natural explanation. Researcher have described that the impacts of were very abundant in the early stages of the solar system and it is a natural phenomenon.

In the new study authors performed several numerical simulations of the moon forming process they describe that a multiple impact scenario explains a better way of the moon's earthly composition.

Other studies have found that there are possibilities to reproduce the moon's composition, as further research continues about the multiple impact hypothesis scientists are figuring out a way to find out the efficiency of moonlet mergers. In order to take the study further they need understand the mixing of the moonlets inside the final moon.

Earlier researchers have proposed a multiple impact scenario back in 1989, but there was no further progress over the years.