WWE Hall of Fame: Ticket Sale Date Changed, Deonna Purrazo Latest Updates

It looks like the WWE fans need to wait for a while for their Hall of Fame tickets, a pre sale that was scheduled to start this week have now been postponed and it is said to start a week later on Wednesday, January 18.

Earlier the tickets for the Hall of Fame were supposed to be out on January 13. However, the venue and other details still remain the same. The 2017 Hall of Fame will be hosted at the Amway Center in Orlando.

The same venue will also be hosting NXT Takeover, RAW and Smackdown over the Wrestlemania weekend. As stated on Pw Core the latest update on WWE was about Deonna Purrazo and her schedule, the superstar was all set to wrestle at this week's TNA Impact Wrestling television tapings.

According to Wrestlezone, Purrazzo appeared for the last two weeks on WWE TV as 'La Luchadora.' She is currently working a match at Saturday's tapings against Brooke Tessmacher. Bruce has also made her return to the company recently.

With the Hall of Fame craze set in for all the WWE fans they are equally excited about Wrestlemania 33. Moreover, they are all eager to watch the Undertaker's last performance. There have been rumors of John Cena taking over the dead man but it seems that it will not happen at Wrestlemania. Perhaps it might not happen at all because of the Undertaker's retirement.

Roman Reigns seems to have a brighter opportunity to face the Undertaker but nothing is known for sure as it is yet to be confirmed. The WWE Hall of Fame 2017 will take place on Friday, March 31. As for Wrestlemania 33 it is scheduled to take place on April 2, 2017. There has been no news why the Hall of Fame tickets have been postponed.