Leonardo DiCaprio And Victoria Secret's Nina Agdal Gets Cozy On Jimmy Fallon's Party

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 08:44 AM EST
Leonardo Di Caprio Has Lunch At The Social Bite Cafe

Leonardo Di Caprio Has Lunch At The Social Bite Cafe(Photo : Getty Images/Jeff J Mitchell)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal is a hot item for 6 months now, as the holiday season has passed, this two couple did not obviously spend it white. As they go from one event to another, they display a happy couple, ready to take on a more serious ride to their relationship as the months become longer for them. Last Sunday, Jimmy Fallon's post Golden Globes party has witnessed the two lovebirds as they enjoy each other's company; the 42-year old actor seems to be smitten by his 24-year old model girlfriend.

The 'Titanic' actor is clearly committed to the Victoria Secret supermodel since their relationship started July of last year. In a recent report from Mail Online, they were cuddling and being sweet, some sources saw Leonardo DiCaprio gazing at Nina Agdal over the deejay's booth. The actor's sweet gesture was responded with a cuddle by the young model.

According to a report from PEOPLE, the dashing Leonardo DiCaprio went to the Globes alone, clad in tuxedo, he presented the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture drama. But the after-party is more exciting as famous actors and actresses get together for a night of fun and camaraderie. Along with Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal, He was seen drinking cocktails and laughing with Jonah Hill and hanging out with Tobey Maguire, who kept a low profile at the party.

The party was a success as Jimmy Fallon gave out a speech to thank those who attended the event and congratulates all the nominees and winners of the awards. The evening was served with deviled eggs, chicken sliders, shrimp cocktail, roasted chicken and skewers matched with frequent sips of champagne and the usual Golden Globes cocktail. Truly it is an event that glitters as all-stars come together, an evening fit for fun and relaxation for the potential couple.

