Warriors' Stephen Curry, Bulls' Jimmy Butler Name Players Of The Week

The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler were both named as the NBA's newest players of the week in their respective conferences of games which were played from January 2nd until January 8th.

According to NBA, both players were named as the NBA Eastern and Western Conference players of the week for the games they have played on the dates mentioned above. Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls led the team to a 3-0 week.

The team got a league-leading average of 38.0 points with 9.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Butler started the week by scoring 52 points in an 118-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets. That was considered as his second 50-point game of his career and the first by a Bull at the United Center.

Jimmy Butler's free throw line makes 21-of-22 against the Hornets. He has ended the week by shooting 18-for-20 on his way to 42 points in the 123-118 overtime win over the Toronto Raptors on January 7.

The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, on the other hand, led the team to a 3-1 week behind the average of 31.8 points with 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Curry scored at least 30 points in three of his four games. He then logged his second 40-point outing of the season by finishing it with 40 points in a 128-119 against the Memphis Grizzles on January 6.

According to Lakers Nation, Curry who became the seventh player of the Golden State Warriors scored 12,000 career points, shot 50.0 percent from the field, 89.5 percent from free throw line, and 39.1 percent from three-point range.

Other nominees for the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players are the following: Dennis Schröder from Atlanta, Isaiah Thomas from Boston, LeBron James from Cleveland, James Harden from Houston, Paul George and Jeff Teague from Indiana, DeAndre Jordan and Austin Rivers from LA Clippers, Mike Conley and Zach Randolph from the Memphis, Joel Embiid from Philadelphia, Eric Bledsoe from Phoenix, C.J. McCollum and San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge from Portland.



