Amal Clooney In Baggy Floral Dress In Netflix Event Shows Of Fuller Figure Fuelling Pregnancy Rumors

George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney attend the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.(Photo : Getty Images/Mike Coppola)

George Clooney and Amal Clooney were at a special Netflix screening of 'The White Helmets' in London. But there was something very different about the pair as they looked very relaxed and happy. Amal, instead of flaunting her trim figure, was seen in a baggy floral dress. The internationally-acclaimed lawyer also looked fuller and seems to be hiding a small bump under her loose attire.

Amal Clooney has revealed a round tummy which was speculated as a baby bump according to Radar Online. George and Amal have not publicly announced that they were pregnant but there are reports that the two are expecting and Amal is due to give birth soon. There were also reports that the Hollywood power couple is expecting twins and are due March. If Amal is sporting a baby bump, then she could be at least 6 months on the way.

Mirror reported that Amal Clooney underwent IVF treatment in September 2016 in the hopes of becoming pregnant. A source even revealed that the high-profile lawyer was starting in vitro fertilization and it had to be done as soon as possible given their ages. Amal is 38 while George is 55 years old.

Advertisement

The two was last photographed in November when Amal gave a speech at the Texas Conference for Women and went under the radar since. This Netflix event was the first social event that they attended after their long hiatus and thus the media kept a close watch on Amal's figure.

More news on George Clooney. The actor came out to support Meryl Streep after her controversial Golden Globes speech. Meryl accepted an achievement award Sunday night and her speech contained direct attacks on the president-elect. She received much criticism online as well as blasted by none other than Donald Trump himself.

The 'Ocean's Eleven' actor wrote an open letter to Trump through The Guardian and expressed his thoughts saying: "Aren't you supposed to be running the country? I didn't vote for him, I don't support him, I don't think he's the right choice."