Nicole Kidman Wants More Kids While Keith Urban Is Done! – Hopes For A Miracle This Year

In an interview with Victoria Derbyshire at BBC 2, Nicole Kidman says that she wants to have more kids. The 49-year old actress said: "I wish I'd had more children." Nicole already has four children; Isabella, 24 and Connor, 21, with Tom Cruise and Sunday Rose, 8 and Faith Margaret, 6, with Keith Urban.

The 'Lion' actress said that she wanted two or three more, according to People. Nicole said that she loved raising children because she loved being around them, enjoying the ups and downs of being a mother and watching them grow up. The mother of four also said that she loved what children teach her.

But it looks like husband Keith Urban does not share her enthusiasm. Nicole said that her husband is "maxed out." She said in the interview that he would talk her out of her ideas of having more kids saying that he is done and to focus on what they already have.

Advertisement

The Sun also reported on Nicole's obsession with having more kids saying that she was actually looking for some kind of a miracle this year. Her grandmother actually gave birth to her mother when she was 49 years old, just like she is today. If she had a baby this year she said: "I would be beyond happy and just welcome it with open arms."

Nicole mentioned the "heartaches" that she had to endure just to have children. She and Keith went through a surrogacy with their second daughter because they both wanted another child back then. The 'Moulin Rouge' actress said that she felt that her chance of ever becoming a mother was slimmer and slimmer when she and Keith were planning their second child.

Nicole also wants to help children in need and said that she is an advocate for women's issues. She said that she would love to help her nephews and nieces, adopting and everything just to have more kids.