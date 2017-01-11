Xbox One And PC Game “Scalebound” Has Been Cancelled

Actor Scott Porter (R) and his brother Brendan Porter take a break from Comic-Con to play the latest titles on Xbox One in the Microsoft VIP Lounge on July 26, 2014 in San Diego, California.(Photo : Getty Images/John Sciulli)

Rumors are circulating regarding the cancellation of Xbox One's biggest upcoming action-RPG Scalebound. Is the decision really final?

During a press release wherein the Microsoft spokesperson clarifies the issue, it was said that after a careful discussion, Microsoft Studios has decided to end the creation and distribution of the game, Scalebound, as per Digital Trends.

Scalebound was revealed at E3 2014 under the supposed direction of Hideki Kamiya and Platinum Games. It was originally released in 2016.

The game was originally set aside in 2006 in favor of Bayonetta. For seven years, Scalebound has been left hanging and has officially gone back to development in 2013. PlatinumGames had been making the console for Wii U such as The Wonderful 101 and Bayonetta 2 before doing Scalebound.

According to Digital Trends, together with E3 2014, Scalebound made appearances at Gamescom 2015 and E3 2016. In the E3 2016 trailer, Scalebound has set the players on the character of Drew as he journey on the lands of Draconis with his dragon, Thuban. This dragon is being controlled by artificial intelligence. Through the dragon link mode, the players could see the gameworld according to the dragon's view, thus the game includes a 3rd and 1st person perspectives.

Developer, Hideki Kamiya is silent regarding the cancellation of the game. In an interview with Metro UK, Kamiya said, "We haven't even touched the story yet, so we still need to explain the story. So if you think about the video we put out I think, just personally speaking, we haven't explained enough for people to kind of get a full vision of what Scalebound is. And I want to keep explaining more as we move forward."

According to a report from The Verge, some of the main members of the development of the game were forced to stop the making of the project for a month due to "the pressure of the project's heavy workload", because of this, the time for final production has already been lagging and it was decided that the development of Scalebound be then stopped.

However, Microsoft has a lot of other console to offer this year which includes - Halo Wars 2, Sea of Thieves and Crackdown 3. Keep posted for more of the trending news on your choice games!