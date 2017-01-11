Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant With Fourth Baby But Scott Disick May Not Be The Father

The Kardashian-Jenner family seems to be welcoming another baby after Dream. And this time its Kourtney Kardashian, ready to welcome her fourth child. But rumors are rife that boyfriend Scott Disick may not be the father.

According to Radar Online, an insider revealed that the reality TV star is currently in her first trimester. Since it's so early only family and very close friends are privy to this information.

Kourtney has been in a on-again, off-again relationship with boyfriend Scott Disick for the past nine years. The couple already share three children, Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1, and have been trying to get pregnant for since they reconciled again last year.

Prior to their reconciliation, however, Kourtney has been reportedly hooking up with male model, Younes Bendjima. Sources revealed that this has ultimately made Scott jealous and he decided to win her back with expensive gifts and poetry.

"Scott bought Kourtney a $35,000 David Yurman gold cuff bracelet that is laden with diamonds and she really loved it," Radar Online quoted the source saying. "He has also been showering her with flowers and has even started writing 'rhymes' for her. He doesn't call it poetry, but that's what it is."

Even if Scott and Kourtney are now back together, rumor of this fourth child may have been fathered by Bendjima is refusing to calm down.

An insider revealed to In Touch, that Kourtney has a soft spot for boy toys and as while she was recently single; Younes Bendjima came along who was just her type. She has also been talking about the fling to her friends and how attractive Younes is.

However, it has been also reported that now she is regretting her decision to hook up with him and not following her instinct.

It's not the first time, however, that the Kardashian girl was rumored to having an affair. Last year she was linked with Justin Bieber, 22. Meanwhile, Scott was also rumored to be having affairs with different women while his break from Kourt, including his ex-girlfriend and celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli.