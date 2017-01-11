Moto G5 Plus: Features, Design, Latest Update

Reporters test out new Moto Z smartphones with Moto Mods at Lenovo Tech World at The Masonic Auditorium on June 9, 2016 in San Francisco, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Kelly Sullivan)

The Moto G4 and the G4 plus turned out to be very successful as the phone was sold out to millions. Following the success Lenovo is all set to bring out the next generation Moto G series. The upcoming Moto G5 plus is expected to be as successful as its previous versions.

As many might expect a major change in the new phone it appears that the Moto G5 plus will have only a minor hardware update, but it will have a major facelift. It will arrive with an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor together with a 13 megapixel rear and 5 megapixel front cameras as per Mobile and Apps.

Since every phone holds a fingerprint sensor the G5 plus will have some of its features like the Moto G4 and the G4 plus. It will consist of the same 4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage and 3080 mAh battery.

In terms of design the phone is said to be more of Lenovo's latest design language, especially the projecting circular camera panel that appears on the back.

According to Gadgets 360, the smartphone was supposedly put on sale on a Romanian website recently. The image of the phone that was uploaded looked very similar to the Moto X. The phone is said to be available anytime in March.

The pricing of the phone will be similar to the previous models or probably a little more, everyone is expecting the phone to be a budget smartphone from the company. The only thing lacking is the magnetic pins at the back for Moto Mod support. It will also use a Micro-USB port for charging.

Considering how Moto G4 and G4 plus have created a vast market, the Moto G5 might just be better than its previous models. Though the differences are not many its features and design are still attractive and serves the purpose as one of the best budgeting smartphones.