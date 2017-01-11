‘Black Panther’ Is Politically Astute, Says Sterling K. Brown; Phylicia Rashad To Star In It Too

Every installment from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been eagerly anticipated by fans. Upcoming movie "Black Panther" is no exception.

As reported by ET, "This Is Us" actor Sterling K. Brown has bagged a role in the movie and according to the actor "Black Panther" is much more then another superhero movie.

"It is politically astute. It is incredibly socially relevant," ET quoted Brown saying. "It's not just an action film; it addresses the climate today of Africans and African-Americans - across the country and across the world - in a way that people will really be excited about."

Brown has been very tight lipped about his role in the movie; since MCU is very strict about keeping the details of an upcoming movie under cover as long as necessary. Brown simply stated that he will play the character, N'Jobu and this character has connections with T'Challa's past."

The actor will work with Chadwick Boseman, who plays the lead role of T'Challa / Black Panther. Boseman will reprise the character from 2016's Captain America: Civil War. The movie will also star Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis.

According to Cinemablend, Brown also mentioned Phylicia Rashad's name as one of the cast of the movie. Rashad hasn't been officially announced yet and it was an accidental mistake in Brown's part to let her name slip.

Phylicia Rashad is a famous for her role in the sitcom "The Cosby Show" as Clair Huxtable. She has also been a part of Creed, For Colored Girls, and Good Deeds.

Rashad became the first black woman to win the Tony Award for Best Actress. She was honored for her role in "A Raisin in the Sun". Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler and will hit the theaters on February 16, 2018.