Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017" 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

First Posted: Jan 01, 2017 03:28 AM EST
Darth Vader cosplayer attends Comic-Con International 2016 preview night on July 20, 2016 in San Diego, California.

Darth Vader cosplayer attends Comic-Con International 2016 preview night on July 20, 2016 in San Diego, California.

Fandango has recently released their "Most Anticipated Films of 2017". A survey was conducted and one can say the top ten movies are somewhat expected to be in their ranking.

According to Forbes, the following movies are the top 10. All of these have been marketed for about a year, they contain mega budget and major star cast

Star Wars: Episode VIII

The upcoming epic space opera film will be the second installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy after 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". Some key questions around Rey's parentage, relation between Rey and Ren will be answered on December 15, 2017, Movie Web reported.

Not to mention but this movie will be released posthumously following the recent death of legendary actress Carrie Fisher. She is portraying the role of General Leia Organa, twin sister to Luke.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The sequel to 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy", it's the fifteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With an ensemble cast featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper, the movie will release on May 5, 2017.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Romantic/dark fantasy musical film based on the fairy tale of same name has been heavily marketed in 2016. Starring Emma Watson as Beauty and Dan Stevens as Beast. The film is to be released on March 17, 2017.

Wonder Woman

If Marvel is releasing installments then how can DC be far behind? The superhero film is based on the DC Comics character of the same name and will be the fourth installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, the movie will hit the theatres on June 2, 2017.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. It will be the second reboot of the Spider-Man film franchise and the sixteenth film of MCU.

"Spiderman" was already introduced in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016. Starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man the movie will release on July 7, 2017.

Justice League

"Justice League" will feature an ensemble cast and will be the fifth installment in DCEU. The cast sports huge names including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ciarán Hinds. It is set to release on November 17, 2017.

The Fate of the Furious

The action film is the eighth installment in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise. The film will star Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez and Helen Mirren in an undisclosed role.

The film is scheduled to be released on April 14, 2017.

Fifty Shades Darker

The much awaited sequel of "Fifty Shades of Grey" will release on February 10, 2017. The erotic romantic drama is the second film in the "Fifty Shades" film series, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, respectively.

Logan

The superhero drama film will revolve around Marvel Comics character Wolverine. It is the tenth installment in the X-Men film series, and the final Wolverine solo film.

Fans are waiting to see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine on big screen one last time on March 3, 2017.

Despicable Me 3

The only animated movie in the list is the third installment in the "Despicable Me" film series. It is scheduled for release on June 30, 2017.

 

 

