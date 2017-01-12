Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant With 4th Child With Scott Disick – Reconciling For The Sake Of Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! This is her fourth child with her husband Scott Disick. The news came as a huge surprise since the two have just recently reconciled and apparently, Kourtney has told only a few of her friends. A source close to the family says that Kourtney and Scott are trying to work things out for the sake of their kids and possibly for their new baby.

The Hollywood Gossip says that the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and Scott Disick have eventually reconciled after they decided to split in 2015. The two have three kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4 and Reign, 2. After the split, Kourtney dated a few notable bachelors while Disick checked into rehab and tried to reconcile with the reality TV star.

The two tried many times to give their relationship a shot; they travelled to different places, Scott showered Kourtney with expensive gifts while she made him completely jealous by dating handsome men. Reports say that having a baby might be the chance the two have been waiting for to finally reconcile and build their family for good.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that Kourtney's pregnancy news came in as a real surprise as she was just recently spotted with her love interest Younes Bendjima in December. They were photographed leaving the SLS Hotel with matching clothing with rumors that they stayed at the hotel for a romantic holiday.

But it seems Kourtney has far moved on from dating other men and decided to fulfill her dreams of becoming a mom again. She said in an interview in August 2016 that she wanted to have more kids and sees herself as a mother of six. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have not officially confirmed that they are indeed pregnant.