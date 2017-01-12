Wechat Beats Google To The Punch, Releases Apps That Don’t Need To Be Downloaded Or Installed

WeChat releases apps that users can enjoy without even downloading or installing it. Tencent, creator of China's top messaging app-WeChat, released "mini programs" last Monday.

Mashable Asia reported that when you click a link in WeChat, you will be taken to a "rich app-like" experience without the need to download or install anything. The new features work within the messaging app and it includes Prisma-like photo editing app, a Pomodoro Timer productivity app which is great for managing your time effectively and efficiently, a flight search engine and a recipe search engine. The mini programs in the WeChat app can also be used to pay your restaurant bill or even to hail a Didi Chuxing-China's infamous ride hailing app- ride.

It was also reported that WeChat will establish its own app store in China where the access to the international version of the Google Play Store on Android devices is blocked. With this given, WeChat could possibly become China's largest app distributor. The annual data report of Tencent published last year also proved that WeChat users use the app for more than 90 minutes per day.

Advertisement

WeChat's "mini programs" are somewhat similar to Google's Instant Apps that was announced last May 2016 at the I/O Conference. The Instant Apps are not out in the market yet according to Mashable Asia.

WeChat is a messenger app popularly known as Weixin-meaning micro message-in China. Business Insider reported that it has 600 million active users in August 2015 and 70 million of these users are from international countries.

With this app, a user can enjoy these things: send messages to your friends or even call them, play games, send money to people, make video calls, order food, read the news, book a doctor appointment and a lot more. It is somewhat as "China's version of Facebook."