Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom Price Ahead Of Its February Release

Asus made an early release of Zenfone 3 Zoom's price with its February release! This is the most awaited dual-camera handset from the company. Check it out!

From a report on GSM Arena, Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom is officially out at CES 2017 in Las Vegas just last week. The company made an early release and seemed so excited to announce the public of their newest model in the market.

During the event, very limited information is revealed about the smartphone. However, through the launching of Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3S in Taiwan, the price for the Zenfone Zoom has been unveiled to the public - but only for China.

Advertisement

According to Indian Exrpress, unfortunately, only the top-model (4GB RAM, 128GB storage) has a price of, CNY 3,699 which is $533. The 64GB and 32GB models would be much cheaper; however, there are no updates yet with regards to its cost.

Zenfone Zoom is much more an iPhone 7 Plus look-alike, which highlights the dual-camera solution having a 2.3x maginification before a digital zoom mode whenever taking a picture. Asus aims the mobile photography enthusiasts with this new version.

From an update on Unbox, here is the expected specification of Zenfone 3 Zoom

Zenfone 3 Zoom

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

- Qualcomm Adreno 506 GPU

- 3GB/4GB RAM

- 5.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display, 1920 x 1080 resolution, Gorilla Glass 5

- 32GB/64GB/128GB expandable storage, via microSD

- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras

- Sony IMX362 image sensor

- f/1.7 aperture

- 1x, 2.3x optical zoom

- laser AF, PDAF, EIS, OIS, 4K video recording

- 13-megapixel front camera, Sony IMX214, f/2.0 aperture

- Dual SIM

- 3G, LTE

- WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS

- Fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port

- 5000mAh battery

- Android 6.0 Marshmallow (ZenUI)

Stay tuned for more updates on the hottest gadgets!