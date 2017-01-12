Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 12, 2017 | Updated at 11:24 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom Price Ahead Of Its February Release

By Shena Golosino (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 12, 2017 04:46 AM EST
Google's Android And Chrome Chief Sundar Pichai Holds News Event

Google's Android And Chrome Chief Sundar Pichai Holds News Event(Photo : Justin Sullivan / Staff/ Getty Images)

Asus made an early release of Zenfone 3 Zoom's price with its February release! This is the most awaited dual-camera handset from the company. Check it out!

From a report on GSM Arena, Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom is officially out at CES 2017 in Las Vegas just last week. The company made an early release and seemed so excited to announce the public of their newest model in the market.

During the event, very limited information is revealed about the smartphone. However, through the launching of Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3S in Taiwan, the price for the Zenfone Zoom has been unveiled to the public - but only for China.

According to Indian Exrpress, unfortunately, only the top-model (4GB RAM, 128GB storage) has a price of, CNY 3,699 which is $533. The 64GB and 32GB models would be much cheaper; however, there are no updates yet with regards to its cost.

Zenfone Zoom is much more an iPhone 7 Plus look-alike, which highlights the dual-camera solution having a 2.3x maginification before a digital zoom mode whenever taking a picture. Asus aims the mobile photography enthusiasts with this new version.

From an update on Unbox, here is the expected specification of Zenfone 3 Zoom

Zenfone 3 Zoom

-          Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

-          Qualcomm Adreno 506 GPU

-          3GB/4GB RAM

-          5.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display, 1920 x 1080 resolution, Gorilla Glass 5

-          32GB/64GB/128GB expandable storage, via microSD

-          Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras

-          Sony IMX362 image sensor

-          f/1.7 aperture

-          1x, 2.3x optical zoom

-          laser AF, PDAF, EIS, OIS, 4K video recording

-          13-megapixel front camera, Sony IMX214, f/2.0 aperture

-          Dual SIM

-          3G, LTE

-          WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS

-          Fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port

-          5000mAh battery

-          Android 6.0 Marshmallow (ZenUI)

Stay tuned for more updates on the hottest gadgets!

SEE ALSO

Microsoft's Dropped A Huge Windows 10 Preview Build 15002

Blackberry Returns This Year With A New Keyboard Equipped Handset., named as ‘Mercury’.[report]

Nokia Just Launched Its First Android Phone: Nokia 6!

TagsASUS, Asus Zenfone 3, Zenfone Zoom

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Amy Sedaris Ma Vie de Courgette

WWE SummerSlam 2015

Baron Corbin WWE Superstar

Baron Corbin has been in the limelight ever after his hard work and brave skills to stand alone against the biggest WWE superstars. It is believed that he might become one of the biggest superstars in WWE
Knicks' forward/center Kyle O'Quinn has been fined by the NBA for striking and pushing Anthony Davis, which resulted in Davis getting injured.

NBA News: League Fines Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn After Committing Flagrant 2 Foul For Pushing Anthony Davis
Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona runs with the ball during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio de la Ceramica stadium on January 8, 2017 in Villarreal, Spain.

Lionel Messi’s Statue Vandalised In Buenos Aires
WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler And Charlotte Meet & Greet

Dolph Ziggler Reveals Why He Hates John Cena On Sam Robert's Wrestling Podcast [VIDEO]
84th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

After Donald Trump, Meryl Streep Gets Slammed By UFC President Dana White, Says Actress’s Comment Is “Stupid”
Patrolling With India's Cow Protection Vigilantes

Ancient Bull Taming Festival “Jallikattu” Divides India
CM Punk reacts to his loss to Mickey Gall during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE Update: CM Punk Might Return After UFC Loss

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics