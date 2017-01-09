Nokia Just Launched Its First Android Phone: Nokia 6!

Nokia has finally unveiled their first-ever Android smartphone - Nokia 6!

HMD Global has announced that the first release of Android 7.0 Nougat-powered Nokia 6 smartphones will be held in China, with its exclusive Nokia brand licensing rights for smartphones last 2016. Nokia has been known for its durability and premium designed mobile phones for the past years - combined now with the latest Android specifications, what more can you ask for?

According to a tech update from Geek Zone, the reason behind HMD's launching of Nokia 6 in China is due to its high market size. It is said that for the year 2016, the country boomed over 552 million smartphone users and is projected to be up to 593 million users by 2017. With this growing market, it could be a lot easier for Nokia to attract consumers especially with its premium design and quality.

Nokia 6 takes about 55 minutes to be processed from a single solid block of 6000 series aluminum. The device undergoes more than 10 hours of two separate anodizing processes for the phone to be polished not less than 5x. Through this, the highest standard of quality is achieved as best known for this brand.

Also, according to GSM Arena, the Nokia 6 has 5.5" screen display with a full HD resolution in a curved 2.5D Gorilla Glass sheet on top. It is made of aluminum and has a 1920x1080 HD screen. It is powered by the latest generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with X6 LTE modem.

It is running the latest Android Nougat and has 64 GB storage, 4GB RAM, and a 3,000 mAh battery. It has a 16MP phase detection auto focus rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It is packed with 6dB dual amplifiers with Dolby Atmos.

Nokia 6 is said to debut exclusively earlier this 2017 through JD.com on China. The smartphone will retail for 1,699 CNY ($245).

Tune in for the latest news on smartphones and other gadgets!