Hoverboards Announced its Comeback at Vegas Electronic Show

After a quite long rest, the hoveboard has made its comeback. Its founder and also the CEO of the Hoverboard Technologies, Robert Bigler, launched another innovation which he thinks, "a personal urban mobility".

According to Phys, GeoBlade was introduced to the public in Consumer Electronic Show last January 6, 2017 held in the renowned Las Vegas. This new transportation device is only a single wheeled-board but has a confined space that makes it easier to ride on and control. It is advantageous to those who are used to ride on two wheels, as what Bigler states; though it would take time to master. Bigler said that navigating the GeoBlade gives the feeling of surfing on the land and at the same time riding a bicycle.

It can reach up to 10 miles or 16 kilometers and having 16 miles or equivalent to 25 kilometers per hour as its maximum speed. This will arrive at the market on March 2017 and the price would probably start at 1, 500 USD. Price would be more expensive since it also has a higher quality than those of the latter product sold in 2015.

Hoverboards faced some critical controversies regarding unsafe batteries and unsafe usage especially for kids. In 2016, several hoverbpards are confiscated by US authorities due to batteries that might be explosive, as what was reported by Channel News Asia.

Hoverboards were a hit at the show two years ago. Now, a modern product made by the same company made a success in the same show. Several skateboard-typed gadgets are featured in the Consumer Electronic Show. Swagtron displayed its "off-road" hoverboard which is best for adventurous riders. It can be ridden in grassland or sand and has air on its tires that makes balancing more stable. It can last for 20 hours and has a maximum speed of 12 miles or 20 kilometers. Another gadget that is launched is Segway's two wheeled board with steering wheel.

To techie and adventurer minded out there, better check these items in your market. Grab your own!