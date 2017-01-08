Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 09, 2017 | Updated at 4:46 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Apple Watch Series 3 To Be Released This Autumn 2017 [Report]

By Shena Golosino (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 08, 2017 09:19 PM EST
Apple Introduces New Products

Apple Introduces New Products(Photo : Getty Images News)

It can be recalled that the Apple Watch Series 2 was announced at Apple's event last September 7, 2016. The watch featured a dual-core processor, GPS, water resistance and brighter display. Well, there are reports which say Apple will be releasing it Apple Watch Series this autumn of 2017.

According to Business Insider, the new additional to the Apple watch series will be manufactured by Taiwan-based Quanta computer. The company aims to improve the battery efficiency-the main focus of the new device. Apart from the increased battery life, the device won't have any radical changes. The new watch is expected to look like the Series 2 which has Hermes, Nike and ceramic variants but some rumors expect different straps and a variety of new colors.

Some rumors also reported that the new Apple Watch will have multi-function bands. Macworld stated that according to an Apple Insider, Apple filed an interesting patent by the name of Magnetic Wristband which will feature a set of embedded magnets allowing its two sides to join together.The front-facing camera for selfies and FaceTime is also rumored to appear on the Series 3. The camera feature was rumored to appear on the Series 2 but it was not included in the device.

Also, as reported, the new watch will be using an OLED display. OLED display features Micro LED panels which are lighter, thinner and do not require backlighting. It is also expected to provide better brightness and higher resolutions.

Health sensors are also rumored to be present. A heart rate and an activity tracking offering a standard level of fitness tracking is expected to be on the device but Tim Cook has stated that it is not the new Apple Watch but a different device.

The new Apple Watch Series 3 is expected to be released this September 2017, a year after its predecessor. Its price may range from £369 for the 38 mm and £399 for the 42 mm.

 

SEE ALSO

Samsung's Notebook Odyssey Laptops Finally Get The Company Into Gaming

Apple's iPhone Airpods Torn Down by iFixit: Impossible to repair

AirPods Shipping Sooner Than Expected to Many Customers

Apple to release iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, ad a special model codenamed Ferrari in 2017

TagsApple, Apple Watch, Apple Smartwatch

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

SeaWorld Orca Show Cancellation SeaWorld whale update

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker

Hayden Cross, 20, is the first British man to get pregnant. This former Asda worker is now four months pregnant.
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History
The majestic view of Drottningholm Palace in Sweden where friendly ghosts roam according to Queen Silvia of Sweden.

GHOST STORIES: Queen Silvia of Sweden Said Palace Haunted By Ghosts But Friendly Ones [WATCH]
A gamer plays the video game 'For Honor' published by Ubisoft games editor on Sony PlayStation game console PS4 during the 'Paris Games Week'on October 26, 2016 in Paris, France.

Sony’s “Unmissable” 2017 PS4 Exclusives Set To Come Soon

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics