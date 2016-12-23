Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

AirPods Shipping Sooner Than Expected to Many Customers

Apple Holds Press Event To Introduce New iPhone

The new Airpods released by Apple just this year have been made available in the market earlier than the expected delivery dates.

According to MacRumors, the customers who have availed the new Airpods via the Apple website last December 13 have already received their orders starting from December 19. Orders quickly became backlogged, however, and Apple's shipping estimate slipped into 4 weeks in less than two hours, and to 6 weeks by the following day.

"Just received my shipping notice for my AirPod order. The original delivery date was January 12, but it should arrive on December 28th." said MacRumors reader York in an email.

For customers that ordered within the past 9 days, the six-week wait potentially meant waiting until late January or early February to get the all-new wireless earphones. Good thing that Apple is now shipping many orders sooner than expected, with some deliveries now lined up for late December.

Even if it's now a holiday season and many people are really looking for amazing gifts, some lucky customers have found some pair of AirPods at an Apple store or through third party resellers like Best Buy and the United Kingdom's Carphone Warehouse over the past few days.

In the Airpods order tracking topic order in the MacRumors discussion forums, there are proofs that the estimated delivery dates ranging from December 29 to January 12 claim their AirPods have now shipped for delivery as early as this week.

Meanwhile, according to Daily Mail, this new AIpods were officially launched by Apple last September alongside with the release of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. There are delays before as it was announced that Airpods will be released internationally in October.  Also, its selling price was reported to be more than three times higher in eBay, an online e-commerce website.

Customers are encouraged to check online for updates on availability and estimated delivery dates. Stores will receive regular AirPod shipments," Apple company said.

