Golden Globes Nominated Film 'My Life as a Zucchini' Gets A New Trailer

In the Golden Awards which was held this past weekend, there was a bizarre sounding film which was buried in the usual suspects in the Best Animated Film Category. "My Life as a Zucchini" hasn't hit the U.S theaters yet, but it already spends most of its 2016 traveling the festival circuit and gaining praises and prizes at every stop.

According to The Film Stage, the film is the Switzerland's submission for the Foreign Language Oscar as well as the serious contender for the Best Animated Feature. The Swiss stop-motion animation Ma Vie de Courgette under the title of "My Life as a Zucchini" will be released in the United States on February 24, 2017.

The film bears no resemblance or similarities to Veggie Tales. It brings levity and whimsy as it explores the heavy environment of a foster home after the death of the titular who is the nine-year-old protagonist's mother.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the trailer which was recently released is in French with English subtitles. However, it was reported that the film would be released in the U.S with an English dub that features Will Forte, Ellen Page, Nick Offerman, and Amy Sedaris.

The film was written by Girlhood' s Céline Sciamma, directed by Claude Barras, and adapted from a novel by Gilles Paris.

The Plot

Zucchini, the main character was befriended by a police officer named Raymond following his mother's death. Raymond accompanied him to this new foster home which is filled with other orphans his age. Living in the foster home was not easy for Zucchini because he was struggling to find his place in a strange and hostile environment.





With Raymond's help and his new found friends in the foster home, Zucchini learns to trust and love while he searches for a new family of his own. The story contains mixed emotions and soars with laughter, sorrow, and joy with a resilient of the human heart.