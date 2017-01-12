Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe Welcomes New Updates To Improve Its Touch Performance

Zenfone 3 Deluxe will have an update that will improve its touch performance, as Asus brings about android smartphones that has reliable specs, it is cost-worthy to consumers and avid users. Upon its release on August 2016, it has been showing great performance that Asus smartphones are known for, updates such as these not only improve the phone's performance but it adds up to the convenience of its users. Since smartphones are used not only for communication, it can now already fill in some of computer's functions to some who loves to work while on the go.

In a recent report from GSMArena, Zenfone 3 Deluxe (ZS550KL) will receive the update named as version 12.40.108.17 and its main goal is to improve the touch performance of the smartphone. Equipped with other changes like adding Pure mode in Audio Wizard when earphone is connected and an NFC or near-field communication function user tutorial. This OTA or over-the-air programming may take awhile to arrive in every phone but rest assured it will, although updates can be manually triggered thru going to the Settings of the phone then choose System Update.

While Asus Zenfone 3Deluxe users are already excited for the android Nougat updates on their smartphone, this update is also very essential and will make each user of Asus be satisfied on the product. Meanwhile, Android 7.0 Nougat has already arrived in some Asus phone models like Zenfone 3, the ZE520KL and ZE552KL based on reports from Tech Updates. Fantastic tasks of 7.0 Nougat includes Multi-window support that enables two windows of apps being used simultaneously by resizing each window to fit in.

Android 7.0 Nougat improves the Doze battery feature that was introduced on Marshmallow updates, here it will battery optimization in Nougat updates phones will be better. Although it is only for Philippines users only, other countries will have their share in due time.