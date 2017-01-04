Asus Zenfone AR Details Leaked Before Its Official Announcement: The First Ever Combination Of AR and VR In One Phone

CES 2017 has already started as tech leaks plague the social media accounts of those who spoil marketing strategies and the occurrences of imitations. As Qualcomm tech, expert unveils another breakthrough in mobile technology; the much-hidden agenda of Asus Zenfone is already a no-secret. Now, Google's Daydream and Tango tech will come together to make Asus Zenfone truly one of its kind, as they make phones with high-quality specs within an affordable range.

In a recent report from CNET, Asus Zenfone built with both VR and AR is the first of its kind as it will cater both users of Google Daydream and Tango tech. With a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, Asus Zenfone AR will be using both Google's Daydream View VR platform and Tango's depth-sensing cameras. As it compares with the first tango phone of Lenovo's Phab 2 Pro, Asus Zenfone AR's camera is smaller and faster than other of Google's Pixel phones.

The revelation was leaked over by tech savvy and popular leakster Evan Blass as he blatantly reveals Zenfone AR ahead of Asus' official press release on January 4 according to a report from GSMArena. The presumed looks of Asus Zenfone AR did not escape Blass' blog as he posted it on @evleaks on twitter. As he eagerly tells all the things Zenfone AR can do, Evan Blass describes how one can explore the world through Google Street View and Fantastic Beasts and watch the most sought after action movies on YouTube, Netflix, Hulu and HBO using personal VR cinema.

Right now, Google enabled devices for Daydream VR platform includes the Pixel, Pixel XL, and the Motorola Z and the only Tango-enabled device from Lenovo, the Phab 2 Pro. This new merging of the technology of virtual and augmented reality promises a lot of opportunities and more discoveries in Google as Google's Vice President for Virtual Reality, Clay Bavor has only envisioned it to happen. This kind of technological combination will make the impossible, possible with its movement-sensing, location-aware camera leading to the fate of the next generation of android phones.