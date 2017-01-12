Nokia 2017 Updates: Latest Nokia 8 Smartphone Soon To Be Release

Nokia Company recently released a video featuring an extensive look at the latest Nokia 8. The company is expected to debut its next flagship at MWC. However, Qualcomm shows it at CES and people who were there were asked not to take photos of it.

The latest Nokia 8 known as Nokia Supreme is soon to be release based on the newly-leaked video on youtube. According to GSMArena, the video features some images of the upcoming Nokia 8. One of the attendees at the CES 2017, was able to capture a video of what is believed a new device from Nokia. The video claims that the latest Nokia smartphone was already revealed at Qualcomm's booth at CES 2017.

The video shows its features and specifications. Nokia 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit Octa-core processor. The latest smartphone will sport a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) Super AMOLED display. It does not feature a curved display, but a regular and a flat one.

The new Nokia 8 will come in two storage variants: the cheaper one will come with 64GB of internal storage and the other expensive one will have a 128GB of native storage. According to Nokia Power User, customers can expand the available storage via a microSD card slot with a microSD card of up to 256GB.

Furthermore, it will be pack with a 24-megapixel OIS snapper on the back and a 12-megapixel camera which will be available on the phone's front side. The Android 7.0 Nougat also will come pre-installed on the Nokia 8. HMD Global is also planning to release a more affordable variant of this smartphone which will be fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core SoC.

Nokia 8 will also feature Carl Zeiss optics like some of the old-school Nokia devices. Its prototypes are a small rectangle with HRM written over it which could be considered as a heart rate monitor.



