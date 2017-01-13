The Force Is Still Strong – Woody Harrelson Joins ‘Star Wars’ Cast In 2018 Han Solo Spin-Off Movie

The next 'Star Wars' spin-off movie featuring the life of young Han Solo will be released in 2018 and the movie's all-star cast has been revealed. 'Hunger Games' actor Woody Harrelson has been officially cast as one of the lead actors in the film. 'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke was also chosen for the movie. By just these two powerful actors, it is rumored that the movie will be an instant hit; truly the force is still strong!

The role of Woody Harrelson in the next 'Star Wars' movie is not yet known, according to The Sun. What is known so far is that he will play a major role in the upcoming film. The 'Mother of Dragons' Emilia Clarke's role was also not revealed leaving fans to wonder who will she be in the life of the young Han.

Playing the role of young Han Solo in the next 'Star Wars' film is Alden Ehrenreich who is popular for his roles in 'Hail, Caesar!', 'Beautiful Creatures' and 'Tetro.' The role of Lando Calrissian will be played by Golden Globe winner, Donald Glover. He won an award for his role in the show 'Atlanta.'

BBC also reported Harrelson's role in the spin-off film and said that film directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said that they are very excited to work with the veteran actor. They describer him as "an artist with as much depth and range." The two directors were still mum on the role of Woody Harrelson but posted his amazing skill at ping-pong at the official 'Star Wars' site. Rumors say that this skill might come in handy for his new role.

More details about Woody Harrelson's role as well as Emilia Clarke's will surely be revealed over the course of the year. 'Star Wars' fans will also have to wait for the movie which will be released sometime in 2018.