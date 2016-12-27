Goodbye Princess Leia! – Carrie Fisher Dies at 60; ‘The Force is Dark Today’

"The force is dark today" says Billie Dee Williams as he pays tribute to Carrie Fisher, a Hollywood icon known for her role as witty Princess Leia in 'Star Wars.' Carrie died after suffering from a heart attack; she was just 60 years old. Her death was announced by Simon Halls, publicist for Billie Lourd, Carrie's daughter. She was survived by her mother Debbie, her daughter, other family members and her French bulldog.

According to CNN, Carrie suffered cardiac trouble four days ago on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was removed from the flight and rushed to a hospital in December 23 in LA and died December 27 at 8:55 a.m. Almost immediately after the announcement of her death, tributes poured out on social media especially from the cast of 'Star Wars.'

Co-star and dear friend, Harrison Ford mentioned in a statement: "Carrie was one-of-a-kind... brilliant, original." He said that Carrie lived her life bravely and wished her family well. Billie Ray Williams also sends his condolences saying the actress was a dear friend that he admired and respected.

Mark Hamil who played Luke Skywalker and brother to Princess Leia could not think of any words to describe what he felt saying: "no words #Devastated" in his Twitter account. Meanwhile, Billie Lourd said that her mother was loved by the world and she will be missed a lot.

People also paid tribute to Carrie Fisher. She was called a great actress, comedienne and writer. Carrie was raised in a family of actors being the daughter of entertainers Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. Her first movie was 'Shampoo' and bested other actresses for the role of Princess Leia in 'Star Wars' in 1977. She reprised her role as Leia in 'The Empire Strikes Back,' 'Return of the Jedi' and 'The Force Awakens' where she appeared as the young Princess.

She wrote a memoir 'The Princess Diarist' where she poured her thoughts and experiences as she filmed 'Star Wars' including her short on-set affair with Harrison Ford. Carrie suffered from alcoholism and bipolar disorder and she wrote this on her autobiography 'Wishful Drinking' which was turned into an HBO documentary film.