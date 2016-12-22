‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ News & Updates: Billie Lourd’s Connix will play an important role

Viewers of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” might not remember Kaydel Ko Connix, played by Billie Lourd, so well due to her short appearance but the actress teased that her character will play a bigger role in “Star Wars Epidode 8.” Anticipating fans and rumor ranger are quick to speculate on what it could be.

While talking about her role at “Scream Queens,” reporters cannot hold back to ask Lourd about “Star Wars: Episode 8” into which she dashes, “Lieutenant Connix is back. You might know her name, but you should now.” The actress further revealed, as quoted from Yahoo!, “Connix is back and better than ever.”

In the previous episode, Lourd did a cameo alongside her real-life mother, Carrie Fisher, wherein she sported the famous hairstyle of General Leia Organa. Lourd confirmed that Connix will be having more than one line.

“I might get arrest now,” she further teased. Considering that her character appeared when the Resistance was rife, Comic Book suggested that this might signal the reappearance of the organization and its bases.

Although not much is known about the role of Connix, there is a possibility that she might share the duties of Leia, considering that she’s a lieutenant. This might mean that Lourd will be spending more time with her mother on screen.

Apparently, the two shared a good time working together. “On this film, on 8 (Star Wars: Episode 8), we got more into the swing of things, and had a really good time together,” Lourd said.

The title of the next installment is yet to be revealed but the familiar faces of Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Gwendoline Christie among others will be returning.

Directed by Rian Johnson, “Star Wars: Episode 8” will hit theaters on December 16, 2017. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!