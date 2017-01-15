Scientists Made The Tightest Molecular Knot Ever

To create more strength, material scientists always knot atoms in a tightly complex structure. More tight atomic knots means more physically strength material. Now, scientists are able to create the tightest knot ever in material science.

A group of scientist from the University of Manchester have produced the most tightly knotted molecular structure. This scientific breakthrough will help to produce more advanced material. Professor David Leigh was the main leader of this study, his team discovered a process to tie up multiple molecular strands and created the most complex knot for the first time.

According to the press release of the University of Manchester, this advanced knot has One hundred and ninety-two atoms in a closed loop. Each knot is 20 nanometer (1 nanometer is the 1 millionth of a millimeter) long and it is octofoil, that means it has eight crossing points. Raw materials used, to create this knot are Carbon chains, Hydrogen, Nitrogen, and Oxygen. Those atoms were woven together with iron ions and chloride ion in a triple braid just like a rope.

As per the report by ScienceNews, for the first time, a molecular knot was invented in 1989. It was a trefoil knot, invented by Jean-Pierre Sauvage. In 2016 he was rewarded with Nobel prize for his earlier invention.

"Tying knot is a similar process to weaving so the techniques being developed to tie knots in molecules should also be applicable to the weaving of molecular strands”, lead researcher Dr. Leigh said in a statement. To give explanation he gave the example of Kevlar, it is a kind of plastic which consists of molecular rods aligned in a parallel structure. Usually, Kevlar is used to build body armors & bulletproof vests because of its light weight, thin & flexible.

Before this Octafoil knot, Dr. Leight, and his team made a Penta foil knot consisting 160 atoms. It was created by the same techniques they used in this new eight knotted molecules named ‘self-assembly’. Sticky metal ions hold the building blocks in a proper alignment and chemical catalyst links those building blocks and forms complete knots, just like joining two bricks with concrete.