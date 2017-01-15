Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Huawei MWC Conference Is Set To Happen On Feb 26 With A Hope Of Introducing Huawei's P10

Visitors passing the stand of Huawei at the 2016 IFA consumer electronics trade fair on September 2, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.

Visitors passing the stand of Huawei at the 2016 IFA consumer electronics trade fair on September 2, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.(Photo : Getty Images/Carsten Koall)

February 26 is an important day for Huawei as it holds its annual Mobile World Congress featuring new models of Huawei to hit the market this year. Huawei which was founded 30 years ago by Ren Zhengfei has been into the industries of Telecommunications equipment, Networking, and Semiconductor up to this point in time. A wide range of products such as computers, tablets, and smartphones are being sold worldwide and has already acquired a considerable amount of market as android users are impressed by the slick designs and feature it offers.

According to GSMArena, press invites were already disseminated to Huawei's event that will take place in Barcelona. Unlike last year, there were no smartphones to unveil but the company instead introduced the Matebook, two-in-one notebook. With some hints of new smartphone models this year, tech users are excited to know what the CEO meant by launching the "latest innovation" and the occurrence of "exciting advances".

There has been a rumor of an update on Huawei's P9 that may change the way camera phones are seen. The P10 and P10 plus may still have the dual 12MP sensor features of P9 or the second generation Leica setup of 20MP+12MP that Mate's have at the back. Although there are also expectations of a third generation Leica on its way, however, as per reports from Entrepreneur, P10 models are set to be released between March to April 2017.

Still, users hope for new mobile phone models from Huawei, it is better not to expect too much and just enjoy what the company will feature regardless if it is handheld or portable computers. True enough, products should be a complete package to satisfy their users. For MWC 2017, it is a tough competition as different tech brands gather to impress and express their products in order to catch the market.

