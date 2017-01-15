Organic Baby Powder Of Jessica Alba's Honest Company Was Recalled: Species Causing Skin And Eye Infections Found

Another controversial product from the Honest Company co-founded by actress Jessica Alba was voluntarily recalled by them to ensure the safety of their consumers. Due to contrasting claims, a number of their products has already faced changes in labeling, reformulation and some causes confusion to its users. But still, the company that Jessica Alba co-founded has remained in the market and continues to be useful by their avid consumers.

In a recent report from Fortune, the Honest Company has voluntarily recalled its organic baby powder product which was has been reported to be causing eye and skin infections. All bottles of 4 oz. which was released to retail stores and markets since April 14 last year targets to replace the traditional products as it claims to be containing all natural products. The consumer goods company based in Santa Monica, California has recently tested the controversial product and found out that it was adulterated by microorganisms that cause skin and eye infections.

The organic baby powder, which is talc-free and advertised as a "natural dusting product with probiotics," is sold in 4 oz. containers. However, there are too many "natural" products that the Honest Company claims that causes stir from different research institutions that they should be vigilant on their quality assurances and tests.

Advertisement

In a statement which can be viewed on the company's website, co-founder Christopher Gavigan announced the recall of their baby powder product and has already informed FDA of their action, USA TODAY reports. The species found on the contaminated product is associated with skin and eye infections and thus the Honest Company did all the possible caution to ensure their user's safety and uphold their company's integrity. Special procedures for returning of their product has already been disseminated with consumers to receive their full refund upon the return of the containers with the code UPC #817810014529.

Fortunately, there were no other products from the Honest Company has been affected by this recent recall. For the Honest Company, amidst all the wrong claims, complaints, and reformulations of their products, they have been trying their best to improve and provide the best natural alternative product for their consumers.